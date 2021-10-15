'Squid Game': 5 reasons why the South Korean series emerged as a global blockbuster

The South Korean series Squid Game, which premiered on Netflix, has broken the language barrier and emerged as a global phenomenon. According to the streaming giant, it has received over 111 million views since its premiere and created history. So, what is responsible for the show's immense reach? Let's find out

Detailed screenplay

Squid Game, unlike the time travel saga Dark, is hardly a high-concept series as the plot revolves around a very basic human instinct -- the urge to survive. A show with such a theme can work only if each character is fleshed out reasonably well and has a convincing backstory. This is where Squid Game succeeds as the makers manage to explore subplots such as Seong Gi-hun's failed personal life and Ali's desire for a better life in a foreign land with a fair degree of competence. This makes most characters come across as well-rounded individuals rather than mere caricatures, thus making it easy for fans to invest in the action.

Universal theme

The clash between the 'haves' and the 'have nots' is widely perceived to be a universal theme. The Spanish movie The Platform and the Tamil film Asuran are vividly different pieces of work from two different industries that found universal acclaim as they explored the issue in a hard-hitting yet commercially viable manner. Squid Game subtly deals with the dynamics between the oppressed and the affluent in the segments involving the 'VIPS', which helped it get wide patronage.

Underdog saga

The underdog saga is one of the most viable genres in the world of storytelling. Breaking Bad, a show about an out-of-luck chemistry teacher's attempts at getting his life back on track, and Money Heist-- a series about the clash between the mighty system and a gang of robbers-- are just two underdog tales that enjoy a cult following. Squid Game uses the same formula to engage the audience. Most of its characters come from underprivileged backgrounds and aren't exactly too happy about their lives. Once the game begins, they are at the mercy of her faceless 'masters'.

Simple yet shocking

A series with a multi-character setting can work only if the dynamics between the characters are explored in detail. Game of Thrones, for example, hit the right notes mainly because of the intense and volatile equations between the 'houses'. Temporary alliances and twists such as Ned Stark's death made the grand narrative even more arresting. Squid Games sticks to these basics quite well. The chequered relationship between Jang Deok-su and his 'lover' keeps the interest alive. Similarly, the events leading up to the death of an innocent character are as shocking and effective as can be.

Grey is in

Grey characters have always been a cornerstone of captivating storytelling. Walter White from Breaking Bad is a case in point. He started off as a sympathetic figure before morphing into a dangerous kingpin who did not hesitate to kill when needed. Some of his actions, especially the one's leading to Gus' death, eventually made one wonder whether he was 'in danger' or 'the danger'. Similarly, Squid Game features grey individuals. Seong Gi-hun, for example, started out as a prisoner of his circumstances but showed his manipulative side in a scene involving a game of marbles. Similarly, Jang Deok-su -- a ruthless gangster -- came across as a victim towards the end. These character trajectories resulted in a layered, highly watchable narrative.