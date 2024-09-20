'Squid Game Season 2' teaser unveiled: The real game begins on December 26!

The teaser reveals Gi-hun in a tense defensive stance, confronting the ominous Front Man. The recognisable Pink Guards return, accompanied by eerie yet playful music, while the sight of the cash-filled piggy bank is a stark reminder of the life-changing prize. The teaser wraps up with a thrilling action scene, showcasing Gi-hun in his iconic green tracksuit, preparing for a new challenge.

The tension between Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) and the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) escalates as Gi-hun sets out for revenge in a dangerous new game. The tagline, "The Game will Not Stop'', teases even greater stakes and twists to come.

Joining the cast for season two are Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, Jo Yu-ri, and Won Ji-an.

Produced by Firstman Studio, with Kim Ji-yeon and Hwang serving as executive producers, Squid Game made its debut on September 17, 2021, quickly becoming a worldwide phenomenon and the most-watched Netflix series ever.