Srinidhi’s influences: Greek tragedy, Kannada folk music

Srinidhi, who has been a theatre artiste from the age of nine, believes ‘Oedipus Rex’ is one of the greatest plays ever written. He has adapted the same pattern of storytelling in his writing. “What has to be revealed to the audience and when, what needs to be hidden to create a mystery were some of the things I used in my narrative,” he said. “‘Oedipus Rex’ is narrated through king Oedipus — only what is revealed to him is revealed to the audience. This method of narration intrigued me,” he added. When Oedipus finds out about his patricide and incest, he gouges out his own eyes. “This is the reason to use eyes as a very important aspect in the film,” said the 25-year-old director.