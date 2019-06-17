SRK and son to give voices for Hindi 'Lion King'

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan will be voicing for King Mufasa and his son Simba respectively in the upcoming Hindi version of "The Lion King".

Shah Rukh said "The Lion King" is a movie that his entire family loves the most and holds a very special place in their hearts.

"As a father, I can totally relate with Mufasa and the endearing relationship he shares with his son – Simba".

"The legacy of Lion King is timeless, and being a part of this iconic re-imagining with my son Aryan makes it extra special for me. We are most excited that AbRam is going to watch this," Shah Rukh said in a statement.

On Sunday, the 53-year-old actor tweeted a picture of him and Aryan gearing up to watch India-Pakistan World Cup clash from Manchester on television, wearing T-shirts in Team India colours as Mufasa and Simba.

Bikram Duggal, Head - Studio Entertainment, Disney India, said their aim with the re-imagined version of the classic is to reach out to a wider audience.

"We cannot imagine having a better voice cast than Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan to bring the characters of Mufasa and Simba to life in Hindi," Duggal added.

Helmed by Jon Favreau — director of "Iron Man" and "The Jungle Book" — Disney's "The Lion King" is scheduled to be released on July 19 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.