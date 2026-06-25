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SRK arrives in Mangaluru for 'An Evening with Shah Rukh Khan', visuals go viral

The actor arrived at the airport for an ultra-exclusive corporate event, triggering a massive social media storm as visuals of his arrival went viral on all social media platforms.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 13:45 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 13:45 IST
Entertainment NewsShah Rukh KhanMangaloreTrendingFilmyzilla

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