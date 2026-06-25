SRK arrives in Mangaluru for 'An Evening with Shah Rukh Khan', visuals go viral

<p>Coastal Karnataka witnessed an unprecedented wave of excitement this afternoon as Bollywood’s Baadshah, Shah Rukh Khan, touched down in Mangaluru. The actor arrived at the airport for an ultra-exclusive corporate event, triggering a massive social media storm as visuals of his arrival went viral on all social media platforms.</p><p>The "Baadshah of Bollywood" is visiting the city as the guest of honour for “An Evening with Shah Rukh Khan", a high-profile event hosted by real estate giants Rohan Corporation at the Adyar Garden. The event marks the grand reveal of their premier luxury residential project, 'Rohan Marina One'.</p>.<p>The frenzy began the moment SRK’s private charter landed at the airport. Dressed in his signature effortlessly chic style, sporting casual layers, dark sunglasses and a headcap, the superstar was heavily flanked by his private security and fans.</p><p>Despite the tight security, videos captured by the onlookers showed ardent fans of SRK gathered outside the airport gates just to catch a glimpse of the actor. In typical SRK fashion, the actor greeted the crowd with quick waves and flashes of his trademark smile before being whisked away in his car. Within minutes of the video becoming public, hashtags like #SRKinMangalore and #ShahRukhKhan began trending on social media platforms.</p>.<p>On the professional front, SRK is currently busy filming <em>King</em>, a highly anticipated actioner helmed by Siddharth Anand. The project features SRK sharing the screen with his daughter, Suhana Khan, alongside a key performance by Deepika Padukone. The grand cinematic spectacle is scheduled for a big theatrical release in December 2026.</p>