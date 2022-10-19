SRK honours AbRam for winning Taekwondo tournament

SRK kisses AbRam, honours him with gold medal for winning Taekwondo tournament

SRK's wife Gauri, their elder son Aryan and daughter Suhana also joined him and AbRam

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Oct 19 2022, 08:38 ist
  • updated: Oct 19 2022, 08:38 ist
Shah Rukh Khan. Credit: PTI Photo

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently attended a sporting event where his youngest son AbRam won the Taekwondo championship.

SRK was seen hugging and kissing AbRam. The superstar honoured the young one by joining him at the dais. In the pictures shared by SRK's fan club on social media, the Main Hoon Na actor can be seen putting a gold medal around AbRam's neck and showering love on him. Another picture shows AbRam giving a peck on SRK's cheeks.

SRK's wife Gauri, their elder son Aryan and daughter Suhana also joined him and AbRam. The tournament, which was held in Mumbai, was a star-studded affair as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor were also at the event to support their respective kids.

On the work front, SRK has three big films in the pipeline, Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, Jawan with Nayanthara and the Rajkumar Hirani directorial 'Dunki' in which he will share the screen with Taapsee Pannu.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Shah Rukh Khan
SRK
Entertainment News

What's Brewing

Busking for kindness

Busking for kindness

Hey, don’t eat that laddoo!

Hey, don’t eat that laddoo!

Does it matter who you are?

Does it matter who you are?

Versatile fashion for festival of lights

Versatile fashion for festival of lights

DH Toon | Congress prez polls: 'Calm' before the storm

DH Toon | Congress prez polls: 'Calm' before the storm

After 'PayCM', Cong warns of 'SayCM' campaign in K'taka

After 'PayCM', Cong warns of 'SayCM' campaign in K'taka

 