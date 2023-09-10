SS Rajamouli expresses gratitude to Brazil President Lula after he praises 'RRR'

In his response, Lula said: "'RRR'. It's a three-hour feature film and it has funny scenes and very beautiful dance. There is a deep critique to British control over India. And I believe it should be making success because anybody I meet, I ask them 'Have you watched the three 'R' film?' The political side I enjoyed and the dance and the joy that was shown in the film. The critique is perfect as they use humour. So, I congratulate the director and artists because it enchanted me."

"RRR", a pre-independence fictional story, follows two real-life Indian revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) – in the 1920s. The film, which collected over Rs 1,200 crore in reported earnings worldwide, also became the first Indian production to win the Best Original Song Oscar for its foot-tapping Telugu track 'Naatu Naatu' earlier this year.