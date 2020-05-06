SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu to team up for a period movie?

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli recently confirmed that he will be teaming up with Mahesh Babu for an ambitious movie after wrapping up Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) and this created a great deal of buzz among fans. According to a leading website, the film in question will be a period-drama shot with a big budget.

The Baahubali series, which established the ace storyteller as a pan-India sensation, was a period-drama that revolved around what happens when a nobleman of the masses is betrayed under shocking circumstances. Similarly, the blockbuster Magadheera too belonged to the same genre. ‘Prince’ had once said that he would ‘not hesitate’ do a period movie if it is helmed by Rajamouli. Many feel, these factors have held to this speculation.

Coming back to ‘Jakanna’, he will be resuming work on RRR once the coronavirus situation improves. The film, touted to be bigger than the Baahubali saga, revolves around the fictional exploits of two real freedom fighters (Komaran Bheem and Alluri Seetarama Raju). The biggie features Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead and marks the first collaboration between the young heroes. The cast includes Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, and Ray Stevenson of Thor fame.

On the other hand, Mahesh Babu was last seen in the Sankranti release Sarileru Neekevvaru that did well at the box office despite facing stiff competition from the Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramloo.

He will soon be beginning work on SSMB 27, likely to be directed by Vamshi Paidiapally. The film is touted to be a gangster drama and reportedly featuring the Spyder star in a new avatar. There has also been a talk of him teaming up with KGF director Prashanth Neel in the near future.

Credit: FilmiBeat

Also read: SS Rajamouli to work with Mahesh Babu after wrapping up ‘RRR’