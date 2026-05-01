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Stanley Tucci, Emily Blunt get stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

The ceremony was attended by Blunt's husband and filmmaker John Krasinski, alongside Meryl Streep, Johnson, and Robert Downey Jr, among others.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 10:12 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 10:12 IST
Entertainment NewsHollywoodTrendingwalk of fameEmily Blunt

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