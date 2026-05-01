Stanley Tucci, Emily Blunt get stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

<p>Los Angeles: Actors Stanley Tucci and Emily Blunt received the prestigious stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame at the double star ceremony.</p>.<p>The stars are provided to the individuals who have achieved excellence in motion pictures, television, radio, music, or live theatre. Several celebrities have been honoured at the Hollywood Walk of Fame over the years, including Harrison Ford, Marilyn Monroe, Michael Jackson, Tom Hanks, and Dwayne Johnson, among others.</p>.<p>The actors, who recently worked together in "The Devil Wears Prada 2", were felicitated on Thursday in Los Angeles. Blunt, who has been previously awarded with SAG, Golden Globe, and BAFTA awards, received the 2,841st star, and Tucci, known for appearing in over 100 films, had the 2,842nd star. The stars are located at 6930 Hollywood Boulevard on the South side of the street.</p>.<p>The ceremony was attended by Blunt's husband and filmmaker John Krasinski, alongside Meryl Streep, Johnson, and Robert Downey Jr, among others.</p>.<p>"The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is proud to welcome Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci to the Hollywood Walk of Fame. A double star ceremony like this is rare, and it feels especially meaningful to honour two artists whose work and friendship have resonated so deeply with audiences around the world," Walk of Fame Producer, Ana Martinez said in a statement.</p>.<p>"Emily and Stanley have each built amazing careers on their own, but there is a special bond they have as stars of both 'Devil Wears Prada' films. Celebrating them together on the Walk of Fame will be a moment that reflects both their individual achievements and the genuine connection they share," she added.</p>.<p>Tucci and Blunt's "The Devil Wears Prada 2" released on Friday. The film is directed by David Frankel and is a sequel to the 2006 release. It features the actors alongside Streep and Anne Hathaway.</p>.White House: Presidential 'Walk of Fame' updated; Check Joe Biden's representation .<p>The first film revolved around Andy Sachs (Hathaway), a smart but fashion-clueless journalism graduate who moves to New York City with dreams of becoming a serious writer. Desperate for work, she lands a job as a junior personal assistant to Miranda Priestly, the cold and tyrannical editor-in-chief of the elite fashion magazine Runway.</p>.<p>The story of "The Devil Wears Prada 2" follows Streep's character, Miranda Priestly, navigating the decline of traditional print media, forced to face off against her former assistant, Emily Charlton (Blunt), who is now a high-powered luxury group executive controlling vital advertising funds.</p>.<p>It is produced by Wendy Finerman with Michael Bederman, Karen Rosenfelt and McKenna serving as executive producers. </p>