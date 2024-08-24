Star-kids in the millennium: Glittering or flickering?

But in this ‘open’ era, one cannot have closed minds. That seems to be the driving philosophy with some star offspring, and it’s not just about switching to character roles, like Arya Babbar (Raj Babbar) or Vivek Oberoi (Suresh Oberoi) who have received fair success. Namashi Chakraborty, Mithun Chakraborty and Yogeeta Bali’s younger son, made his debut in Rajkumar Santoshi’s ‘Bad Boy’ and is doing two movies with Vikram Bhatt. He is already producing and writing short films and is planning a feature and a series. His elder brother, Mahakshay will act in one of Namashi’s web series and has two more films on hand.