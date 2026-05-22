<p>The galaxy’s favourite bounty hunter and his tiny green apprentice are back, and this time they are venturing into unfamiliar territory. Not some dangerous new planet or solar system, but the risky leap from OTT to the big screen. Like every <em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/star%20wars">Star Wars</a></em> character ever, the real question is simple: Will this mission survive or crash-land halfway through hyperspace?</p><p>Set a year after the Empire’s defeat, the film follows Mando and Grogu as they work alongside the New Republic to hunt down Imperial remnants. Their latest mission involves rescuing Rotta the Hutt, son of Jabba, while uncovering secrets connected to a mysterious Imperial overlord named Coin. </p><p>What starts as a simple rescue mission slowly expands into a larger conspiracy, pushing the duo through dangerous planets, creature attacks, and familiar <em>Star Wars</em> chaos.</p>.'Karuppu' movie review: Predictable, 'manufactured' tale.<p>There is still something undeniably appealing about The Mandalorian’s world. It feels like an old Western dropped into deep space, with Pedro Pascal channelling strong Clint Eastwood “man with no name” energy beneath the beskar armour. Grogu remains effortlessly lovable without overdoing the cuteness, while Jeremy Allen White brings humour and attitude to Rotta in an impressive voice acting debut. </p><p>Sigourney Weaver and Martin Scorsese add enjoyable cameo appearances along the way. Visually, the film rarely misses the mark. ILM deserves enormous credit for creating worlds and creatures that feel massive and lived in. However, predictable plot beats and uneven pacing occasionally slow the momentum.</p><p>'The Mandalorian & Grogu' is not perfect, but it has enough galactic charm to remind fans that “This is the way!”</p>