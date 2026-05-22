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'Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu' movie review: A space Western worth watching

What starts as a simple rescue mission slowly expands into a larger conspiracy, pushing the duo through dangerous planets, creature attacks, and familiar 'Star Wars' chaos.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 13:52 IST
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Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu
2026
3/5
Director:Jon Favreau
Cast:Pedro Pascal, Jeremy Allen White, Martin Scorsese
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Published 22 May 2026, 13:52 IST
Entertainment NewsMovie ReviewStar Wars

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