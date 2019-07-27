Stephanie Cayo joins 'Force of Nature' cast

Actor Stephanie Cayo has boarded the cast of Mel Gibson and Kate Bosworth-starrer "Force of Nature".

Emile Hirsch has also joined the Michael Polish-directed action movie, reported Variety.

Emmett/Furla/Oasis Films CEOs Randall Emmett and George Furla with Luillo Ruiz are producing the film.

Cory Miller has penned the script, which revolves around a retired detective who must protect residents of a building that's the subject of a hurricane evacuation while criminals attempt to pull off a robbery there.

Production is currently underway in Puerto Rico.