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Stephen Colbert to co‑write new ‘Lord of the Rings’ film after late-night show ends

Colbert will develop ⁠the film ‌with his son, screenwriter Peter McGee, and Philippa Boyens, one of the original trilogy's screenwriters.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 19:13 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 19:13 IST
EntertainmentHollywoodLord of the Rings

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