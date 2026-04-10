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Steven Spielberg's 1975 blockbuster 'Jaws' returning to big screen in India

Five decades later, the film continues to hold a special place in popular culture with its story of a killer shark terrorising a beach town during the July 4th holidays.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 08:58 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 08:58 IST
Entertainment NewsHollywoodStar Wars

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