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'Still Alive': Samay Raina announces comeback with new comedy special after 'India's Got Latent' controversy

The comedian is returning after more than a year of India's Got Latent controversy with new comedy special Still Alive, which releases today at 7 pm on YouTube.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 11:50 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 11:50 IST
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