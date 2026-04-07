<p>Comedian Samay Raina is coming back with a new comedy special <em>Still Alive </em>after more than a year of <em>India's Got Latent</em> controversy.</p><p>In a video posted on his Instagram on Sunday, Raina teased his return.</p><p>The video had clips of <em>India’s Got Latent </em>journey from its launch on 14 June 2024 to its abrupt halt on 10 February 2025. </p><p>With clips of contestants and guests, the video also touched upon the controversy, the backlash that followed and the legal turns that the case took.</p><p>The video, which was captioned, "Let's talk now," ended with the announcement of Raina's new show.</p><p>Fans were quick to extend their support to Raina and so were fellow creators as many called it “the comeback of 2026”.</p><p>The show is set to release on April 7 at 7 pm on YouTube.</p>.'Contraceptive for creativity': Kunal Kamra slams Ranveer Allahbadia for 'milking' 'India's Got Latent' row.<p><strong>What was the controversy about?</strong></p><p>The controversy began when Ranveer Allahbadia aka Beer Biceps, in a 2025 episode of India's Got Latent, had put across a lewd hypothetical situation in front of a contestant.</p><p>The controversial statement soon came under intense social media scrutiny and many called it inappropriate and disrespectful.</p><p>The controversy heated up when political leaders like Devendra Fadnavis, Himanta Biswa Sarma and Supriya Shrinate called out Allahbadia and warned him of legal action.</p><p>Several FIRs were filed against the artists present on the show including the host Samay Raina. The Supreme Court also slammed Allahbadia's language as obscene and shameful.</p><p>Following which, Raina's show was indefinitely taken down from YouTube and all the previous episodes were deleted.</p>