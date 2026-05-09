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'Stop buying No. 1 Tag': Ameesha Patel calls out young actresses, slams 'fake PR games' in Bollywood

On Friday evening, the Gadar star posted a series of scathing social media posts targeting the new generation of stars.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 06:34 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 06:34 IST
Entertainment NewsAmeesha PatelTrendingFilmyzilla

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