Call ur self a super star only if u have achieved any sort of work that creates history and havoc at the box office . Untill then stop playing PR games to cal urself a super star 👌sorry but that’s the harsh reality 👌
Loads of female actresses who haven’t even achieved 1 solo blockbuster in their careers tlll date are calling themselves stars 😁by doing 2 avg films yearly and by being on some shooting sets u don’t become a star . All u become is an actor who is a part of a projects..
A star becomes a global super star only when he or she delivers a huge hit all over the world ..it’s always a good feeling for any actor to be a part of any project anywhere in the world.but u only become a super star once u have delivered those big hits .stop PR machinery 😁
Kaho na pyaar hai , Gadar 1 or Gadar2 … Ek nahin par 3 biggest solo blockbusters as a heroine with highest footfalls in all 3 films I’ve given and till date they are the biggest hits of my CO STARS as well .. but my FAKE PR machinery is weak unlike other actresses 😁