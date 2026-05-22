<p>With the entire country still reeling from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/madhya-pradesh/twisha-sharma-death-madhya-pradesh-high-court-allows-second-autopsy-4012434">Twisha Sharma’s tragic demise</a>, actor Ridhi Dogra posted a strong wake-up call to today's youth, telling them to stop "romanticizing marriage." </p><p>Taking to Instagram, Ridhi gave a timely reality check to young adults regarding the evolution of modern relationships, independence and social norms. </p><p>In a reflective post, Ridhi emphasized that “the age of your parents and the world they grew up in has expired” and said that today's marriages are no longer dictated by survival or blind obedience but must be anchored in mutual understanding.</p><p>Directing her message toward young men, she emphasized that shifts in legal and economic empowerment ensure that modern women will no longer submit to blind commands.</p><p>"Young Girls. And young boys. It's 2026. Please stop romanticizing marriage. The age of your parents and the world they grew up in has expired. Marriage is not the same. Boys should know that girls will Not do what you ask them to blindly. Because laws etc has empowered them. Today. They can get a job/a place to stay/an income and live peacefully in society. So they don't need to follow you and your orders like lambs. Girls don't need marriage for survival. For companionship. Yes. But not for dependency."</p>.<p>Offering some real talk to young women, Ridhi advised them to prioritize their own independence rather than expecting too much from their partners. She added that it’s a two-way street, noting that men are also trying to figure out their place in this confusing societal shift.</p><p>"Even if they wish to out of love... Their individuality will try and knock their head time and again. They will be frustrated because the world has changed. And girls pis don't expect your boyfriends to become Mr Prince Charming after marriage. They are human too and are figuring this new world out. It's more new for them because they have seen men being men. But society norms have shifted and what was required of them earlier has changed too. Pls don't expect any fairy tale. Educate yourself. Live for your self. And please stand up for yourself. Don't expect anyone to come and stand up for you," she added</p>.The Valentine’s Day illusion: What couples get wrong about love.<p>She also cleared the air regarding modern misunderstandings of feminism, pointing out that the movement isn't about put-downs—it's about setting a baseline of true equality between men and women.</p><p>"The term Feminism has been reduced to shit. But true feminism is just equality. Thats it. Nothing more and nothing less. When I speak for girls I also speak for boys. When I argue for mental Health. It's for both genders. Feminism was never about putting men down. Yes it's started all Loud and angry because that's how every revolution starts. That's not how it is today."</p>.Twisha Sharma death: Madhya Pradesh High Court allows second autopsy.<p>Drawing on cultural philosophy, Ridhi reminded her followers of the balance required for healthy relationships.</p><p>"Today women have opportunities. Times have changed. What every woman fought for is existing in practice. Let's also never forget...... We are from the land of Shiv and Shakti. Both go together. And the only way that happens..... With love and respect for yourself and for the other. Let there be Grace and Dignity. For both. Equally," she added. </p><p>Having experienced marriage and divorce firsthand, Ridhi Dogra's message brings personal insight to the topic. Ridhi was previously married to actor Raqesh Bapat in 2019, though the couple parted ways amicably in 2019.</p>