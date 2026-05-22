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'Stop romanticizing marriage': Ridhi Dogra’s powerful message to young women amid Twisha Sharma's death

Directing her message toward young men, she emphasized that shifts in legal and economic empowerment ensure that modern women will no longer submit to blind commands.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 12:10 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 12:10 IST
Entertainment NewsGender equalityTrendingFilmyzilla

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