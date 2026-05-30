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'Stop the media trial': Peter Haag and family issue legal notices to Celina Jaitly over defamation and child privacy concerns

This response comes amid concurrent criminal and matrimonial proceedings in India and Austria, where Jaitly has previously alleged physical, emotional, and financial abuse.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 13:41 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 13:41 IST
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