Story of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman will echo with people across globe: Shyam Benegal

"Delighted to be unveiling the film at this prestigious festival. I'm sure the story of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his journey to create the Nation of Bangladesh will echo with the people and communities across the globe. It has been an honour to be able to tell this inspiring story of the making of a nation," the veteran filmmaker said in a statement.

Mujib - The Making of a Nation is a collaboration between India's National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) and the Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC).