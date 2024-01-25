Streaming pirates are Hollywood’s new villains

In the US, which counts almost 130 subscription piracy sites, the MPA estimates that the top three combined have about 2 million users paying $5 to $10 per month for films, TV shows and live sports. Analysts say the user number could soar as the cost of subscriptions from legitimate companies such as Walt Disney Co. approach $20 per month as they seek to bolster the finances of their streaming platforms. “Some of these pirate websites have gotten more daily visits than some of the top 10 legitimate sites,” says Karyn Temple, the MPA’s general counsel. “That really shows how prolific they are.”

Last year, Philadelphian Bill Omar Carrasquillo—who broadcast his lavish lifestyle to about 800,000 followers on YouTube and who the FBI said ran one of the most “brazen and successful” TV piracy schemes ever prosecuted by federal officials—was ordered to forfeit $30 million in assets including a dozen properties, a Lamborghini and $6 million in cash. At its peak, his illicit streaming business, GearsTV, had 100,000 subscribers and brought in about $1.5 million in monthly sales. In March 2023, Carrasquillo was sentenced to five and a half years in prison.

Some pirate sites are invitation-only platforms that can gain traction on the dark web. But most are legitimate-looking streaming websites, searchable on Google and advertised on Facebook and TikTok. They’re funded by ads as well as subscriptions and offer a buffet of film, TV and live sports that’s wider in variety than legitimate outfits because they usually steal content from multiple services. (In some cases, viewers mistake the platforms for legitimate streaming services because of how slick they look.) Subscription payments are sometimes made in cryptocurrency, but they’re more often processed via credit cards and PayPal—which can help the MPA find the businesses and shut them down.

The MPA says that in recent months, Russian crime rings have paid patrons to sneak into AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. theaters in Los Angeles with camcorders and record films including Book Club: The Next Chapter, Barbarian, Smile and Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile. The footage is then uploaded to the internet and watermarked with links to illegal online casinos owned and operated by the same criminal organizations, to encourage viewers to place bets on those gambling platforms.