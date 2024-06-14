'Stree 2' books August 15 release date

Mumbai: The sequel to Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor's horror comedy Stree is set to release on August 15 on the occasion of Independence Day, the makers announced on Thursday.

The release of Stree 2 has been advanced by two weeks as it was earlier scheduled to land in theatres on August 31.

Producer Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films shared the movie's new release date in a post on X.