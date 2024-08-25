'Stree 2' crosses Rs 500 crore-mark worldwide

New Delhi: Horror comedy "Stree 2", starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, has earned over Rs 500 crore worldwide in gross box office collections, the makers announced on Sunday.

Directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films, the Hindi film is the sequel to 2018's "Stree".

The production banner shared the latest box office figures of "Stree 2" on its X page.