'Stree 2' is No 1 Hindi film of all time at Indian box office, makers claim

The film has surpassed the lifetime business of the Hindi version of 2023's Jawan, which till now held the title of the highest grossing Hindi film at the Indian box office. The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer had earned Rs 582 crore in India after its release in September last year, reported trade website Sacnilk.