'Stree 2' launches 'Aaj Ki Raat' song in a starry event

The highly anticipated and beloved horror-comedy 'Stree 2' is all set to make a grand comeback this Independence Day. Following the excitement from the trailer launch, the makers have released the film’s first song, an electrifying dance track titled 'Aaj Ki Raat,' featuring the stunning Tamannaah Bhatia in a star-studded event in Mumbai. Here's a glimpse of the song launch event.