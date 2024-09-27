'Stree 3': Abhishek Banerjee excites a bigger, bolder, and funnier sequel

Speaking exclusively to DH, Abhishek confirmed, “Yes, we are definitely doing Stree 3, and we’re all thrilled by the love the audience has given to our film. As entertainers, this kind of appreciation inspires us to deliver even better. Work on the third part has already started, and an official announcement will come from the makers soon. And this time, Stree will be bigger, scarier, and packed with laughter.”

Abhishek has arrived at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, for the eagerly awaited 24th Edition of the IIFA Festival 2024. He is set to co-host the IIFA ROCKS event alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi on September 29.

Abhishek is currently working on several movies and web series and is busy exploring new ventures that have opened up for him after the success of Stree 2.