'Stree' gave big jump to everyone's career, hope sequel does same, says Rajkummar Rao

New Delhi: Actor Rajkummar Rao says his upcoming film "Stree 2", the highly anticipated sequel of the hit horror comedy, belongs to the audiences who he hopes will enjoy the movie when they watch it in theatres on Thursday.

The actor was speaking at a press conference held at the national capital on Wednesday.

"Stree", about a small town terrorised by a female ghost, was released in 2018 and became an instant box office and critical hi.

"‘Stree’ has always given us a lot. For everyone’s career, the first ‘Stree’ provided a big jump. I hope ‘Stree 2’ will also give another jump. All this has been possible because of your love.