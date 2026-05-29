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Subhash Ghai shares glimpse from Salman Khan’s ‘Maatrubhumi’ special screening, sends best wishes

These positive remarks from a legendary filmmaker like Subhash Ghai have officially pushed the movie's pre-release hype to the next level.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 08:49 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 08:49 IST
Entertainment NewsSalman KhanTrendingChitrangada SinghShubhash GhaiIndo ChinaFilmyzilla

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