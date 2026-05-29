<p>The very first reaction to Salman Khan’s highly anticipated film <em>Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace</em> is officially in, courtesy of legendary filmmaker Subhash Ghai. Last night, the veteran director joined a star-studded lineup of filmmakers at a special screening of the film in Mumbai.</p><p>Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Yuvvraaj director shared an inside glimpse and praised the film, saying, "This is a touching story about Indian and Chinese soldiers, beautifully capturing their deep love for their nations and families. It is an absolute must-watch film.”</p>.Salman Khan undergoes intense high-altitude training in Ladakh for 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace'.Salman Khan’s 'Maatrubhumi' to release directly on OTT? Here's what we know.<p>Alongside his review, he posted a star-studded group photo featuring industry heavyweights like Kabir Khan, Sooraj Barjatya, David Dhawan, Rumi Jafry, Riteish Deshmukh, Siddharth Roy Kapur, and Apoorva Lakhia. The exclusive screening was also attended by Salman Khan and actress Chitrangda Singh.</p><p>Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, <em>Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace</em> (formerly Battle of Galwan) reportedly brings the intense Indo-China Galwan Valley clash to the big screen. These positive remarks from a legendary filmmaker like Subhash Ghai have officially pushed the movie's pre-release hype to the next level.</p>.<p>Originally scheduled for an April 2026 release, reports suggest that the movie was delayed to accommodate various creative adjustments. As it stands, the production team has yet to formally confirm a revised release date for the movie.</p><p>Meanwhile, Salman Khan is busy building hype for the movie online. He recently rolled out a fresh wave of songs and promotional videos directly on his social media accounts to keep the momentum going.</p>