'Such company increases your haemoglobin': Paresh Rawal on reunion with Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan in 'Bhooth Bangla'

They have delivered a number of comedy hits in Garam Masala, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Bhagam Bhag, Hera Pheri, Hungama and Hungama 2. Rawal is also reuniting with his Hera Pheri co-star Tabu in this movie.