Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda enjoy rainy evening in Mumbai; Pictures viral!

Suhana and Agastya have frequently been seen spending time with each other's families. A few months ago, Agastya joined Suhana, Shah Rukh Khan, and their family in Kolkata to watch a cricket match at the Indian Premier League.

Suhana and Agastya made their showbiz debut with in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies last year. Ever since there have been rumors about the two dating. However, they have remained tightlipped on this matter.

On the work front, Suhana is all set to share the screen with her father Shah Rukh Khan in Sujoy Ghosh's King, while Agastya will star in Sriram Raghavan's Ikkis, a battle drama produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.