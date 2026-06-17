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'Suicide sabse bada paap hai': Ravi Kishan reacts to Sanchita Ugale's death, says 'meditation is important'

Actor-politician Ravi Kishan has recently addressed the death of Television actor Sanchita Ugale by alleged suicide. He also advocated that people should practice meditation and turn to spirituality to battle such thoughts.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 11:12 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 11:12 IST
NewsEntertainment NewsSuicideDeathObituaryActorravi kishan

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