'Suicide sabse bada paap hai': Ravi Kishan reacts to Sanchita Ugale's death, says 'meditation is important'
Actor-politician Ravi Kishan has recently addressed the death of Television actor Sanchita Ugale by alleged suicide. He also advocated that people should practice meditation and turn to spirituality to battle such thoughts.
VIDEO | Gorakhpur: On TV Actress Sanchita Ugale’s demise, BJP MP Ravi Kishan (@ravikishann) says, “Just yesterday, one of our artists, a young television actress who was only 22 years old, died by suicide. It is very tragic. That is why meditation is important. Spirituality is… pic.twitter.com/PXi9ncF1tD