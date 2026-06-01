<p>Veteran singer<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/suman%20kalyanpur"> Suman Kalyanpur </a>who has been the voice behind hits like <em>Aajkal Tere Mere Pyaar Ke Charche</em> and <em>Na Na Karte Pyaar Tumhi Se</em> passed away at 89 on May 31 due to age-related health issues. However, she has left behind a legacy of songs that remain engraved in the hearts of her fans, and also, in their playlists giving them an instant dose of musical nostalgia. </p>.Maharashtra Governor pays tribute to Suman Kalyanpur, calls her music immortal.<p>The versatile singer has recorded thousands of songs in several languages including Hindi, Marathi, Assamese, Kannada, Bengali, Oriya, and others. While many compared her voice to that of legendary Lata Mangeshkar's, Suman often dismissed the comparisons. Here are the best songs by the iconic singer that one must listen in her remembrance.</p>.<p>The ultra famous hit song from the 1968 movie <em>Brahmachari </em>is one of the biggest hits given by the legendary singer. The iconic song featuring Shammi Kapoor and Mumtaz is considered one of the most-evergreen songs produced by Bollywood. The romantic duet was sung by Suman Kalyanpur and Mohammed Rafi.</p>.<p>The hit song from the album <em>Sarfarosh</em> was released in 1964. The song is often counted among the rare gems from the golden era of Bollywood. </p>.<p>The superhit song from the 1981 film <em>Naseeb</em> featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Reena Roy and Shatrughan Sinha. The iconic track became famous for the raw voices and emotional connect with the audience.</p>.<p>Another romantic duet by Suman Kalyanpur and Mohammed Rafi, the hit song is from the 1964 blockbuster film <em>April Fool</em>, starring Biswajeet and Saira Banu. The song became an instant chartbuster upon its release. The legendary Rafi-Suman vocal chemistry has been credited as one of the main reasons for the song's success.</p>.<p>Another gem from the Rafi-Suman hit list, the romantic duet is from the 1965 film <em>Jab Jab Phool Khile. </em>The film was a massive blockbuster and the second highest-grossing Hindi film of 1965.</p>.<p>Again, another romantic duet by Rafi-Suman which stood out as one of the finest collaborations between the musical duo, the timeless track is from 1964 Bollywood film <em>Rajkumar </em>featuring iconic pair of Shammi Kapoor and Sadhana.</p>.<p>This iconic Raksha Bandhan song is from the 1974 film <em>Resham Ki Dori </em>starring Dharmendra and Saira Banu. The soulful melody celebrates the selfless sibling bond.</p>