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Suman Kalyanpur no more: Here are 7 iconic songs of the versatile singer

The versatile singer has recorded thousands of songs in several languages including Hindi, Marathi, Assamese, Kannada, Bengali, Oriya, and others.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 08:51 IST
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Aajkal Tere Mere Pyaar Ke Charche

Yeh Sama

Zindagi Imtihaan Leti Hai

Tujhe Pyar Karte Hain Karte Rahenge

Na Na Karte Pyaar Tumhi Se

Tumne Pukara Aur Hum Chale Aaye

Behna Ne Bhai Ki Kalai Se

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Published 01 June 2026, 08:51 IST
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