'Sunflower' series review: Sunil Grover-starrer is an unengaging comedy-thriller

Platform: Zee5

Cast: Sunil Grover, Ranvir Shorey and Ashish Vidyarthi

Rating: 1.5/5

Actor Sunil Grover's latest series Sunflower had the potential to be a rib-tickling and tense comedy-thriller but it ends up being a missed opportunity. The Zee5 original is set in Mumbai and revolves around what happens when a person dies under mysterious circumstances in an urban housing society. The basic premise is intriguing and caters to those fond of unconventional storytelling. The plot, however, fails to make an impact as the execution is as underwhelming as can be.

Poorly-written characters

Generally speaking, a show featuring multiple actors can reach its potential only if each character gets ample scope. The black comedy A Simple Murder is a case in point. While the series wasn't exactly a masterpiece, it clicked as each character--right from the 'loser' Manish to his money-obsessed wife Richa--was fleshed out properly. and proved to be an important part of the narrative. This never happens in Sunflower. as most of the characters come across as caricatures. This makes it hard for the viewers to relate to or even care about the reel tomfoolery.

Slow and unengaging

The other big issue with the series is that it moves at its own pace, testing one's patience. Most of the lighter sequences drag and feel forced. The 'pant utaar' scene, featuring Grover, is a case in point. Similarly, the track involving taxiwalas too is a yawn-fest. The show touches upon relevant issues such as moral policing and gender bias but they aren't explored properly. The dialogues don't really help the cause either. Most of them, barring a few one-liners, are cringeworthy.

A saving grace

That said, Sunflower isn't a lost cause as Grover manages to salvage a few scenes with his sincere performance and effective comic timing. His scenes with Ranvir Shorey are mildly engaging as his goofiness gels well with the Ek Tha Tiger actor's deadpan expressions. 'Guthhi' has been experimenting with his reel image and recently garnered attention with his work in Tandav, which featured him in a rough and tough new avatar. The versatile performer deserved better. The same applies to Ashish Vidyarthi and Girish Kulkarni, who are burdened with half-baked characters.

No scope for female characters

Most OTT productions feature strong female protagonists. The recently-released The Family Man 2, for example, proved to be a gamechanger for Telugu star Samantha Akkineni, who played the role of a rebel. A Simple Murder featured Priya Anand in a quirky role. Sunflower, sadly, proves to be the exception as the female characters get virtually no scope in the grand scheme of things.

A mixed bag

The editing really is not up to the mark as several scenes feel stretched and overstay their welcome. The background music, however, manages to elevate a few sequences. The other technical aspects are decent.