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'Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know' review: When the dark illuminates

The short lets you think about memory, erasure, and the stories we tell ourselves — therein lies its strength.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 20:29 IST
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Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know
4/5
Director:Chidananda S Naik
Cast:Vasudha Bharighat, Jahangeer MS, Vishwas B S
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Published 29 May 2026, 20:29 IST
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