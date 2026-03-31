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Suniel Shetty teams up with Tiger Shroff for Murad Khetani’s action thriller

The action-thriller stars Suniel in a pivotal role. The film will go on the floors on April 10.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 10:13 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 10:13 IST
Entertainment NewsBollywood filmTiger ShroffSuniel ShettyNew film

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