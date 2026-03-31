<p>Suniel Shetty is all set to share the screen with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=tiger%20shroff">Tiger Shroff</a>.</p><p>According to reports, Suniel has joined the cast of Tiger's next film, produced by Murad Khetani under Cine1 Studios. The action-thriller stars Suniel in a pivotal role, however, not much is known about his character.</p><p>The shooting for the yet-untitled film is set to commence on April 10 in Mumbai, according to a report by <em>Variety India</em>. The film is expected to be wrapped up by July 2026.</p><p>Kannada filmmaker Sachin Ravi, best known for helming Rakshit Shetty's 2019 cop entertainer <em>Avane Srimannarayan</em> is on the director's seat.</p><p>This is the first time Suniel is teaming up with the Shroff family. Suniel has previously worked with Jackie Shroff in the all-time blockbuster <em>Border, Refugee </em>and<em> Baaz: A Bird In Danger.</em></p><p>While the specifics of the film are yet to be disclosed, the film's cast looks promising. </p>.Bollywood set to return to Kashmir for film shoots: Suniel Shetty.<p>Tiger Shroff, who was last seen in <em>Baaghi 4</em>, is currently shooting for Raj Mehta's romantic revenge drama, <em>Lag Jaa Gale</em>. He will also be seen in Ram Madhavani's <em>Vajra </em>which will go on the floors after the completion of Murad Khetani's film.</p><p>Meanwhile, Suniel Shetty will be reprising his popular character Yeda Anna in action comedy <em>Welcome to the Jungle</em>, alongside Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal, which is scheduled to release on June 26, 2026.</p>