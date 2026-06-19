Sunil Grover shares video of him sleeping on Ganga riverbank

<p>New Delhi: Actor and comedian Sunil Grover was spotted sleeping on the riverbank of the Ganga River in a viral clip on social media.</p>.<p>The clip, which was shared by the actor on his Instagram handle on Thursday, features him sleeping alongside several other people on the ground. It is not clear if the video was filmed in Haridwar or Rishikesh.</p>.<p>"Taare Zameen Par," he wrote in the caption.</p>.<p>Several users went on to praise the actor for his grounded nature.</p>.<p>"Down to earth-man Sunil Grover," wrote one user, while another said, "Reason you're so loved." "Best actor in the world," read another comment.</p>.Ayodhya to witness a confluence of faith, culture and development; CM Yogi to inaugurate several projects.<p>Grover is known for essaying the character Gutthi and Dr Mashoor Gulati on the hit television show "Comedy Nights with Kapil".</p>.<p>He has featured in films such as Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Jawan", Akshay Kumar's "Gabbar Is Back", Salman Khan's "Bharat", Vishal Bhardwaj's "Pataakha" and Aamir Khan's "Ghajini", among others. </p>