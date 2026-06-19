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Sunil Grover shares video of him sleeping on Ganga riverbank

'Taare Zameen Par,' he wrote in the caption.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 14:03 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 14:03 IST
Entertainment NewsGangaTrendingSunil Grover

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