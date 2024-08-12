Sunny Deol wraps up Rajkumar Santoshi’s ‘Lahore 1947’ after gruelling 70-day shoot

Lahore 1947 is one of the most eagerly awaited projects in recent times, showcasing a remarkable lineup of talent both in front of and behind the camera. Backed by Aamir Khan under Aamir Khan Productions, the movie showcases Gadar actor Sunny Deol.

The movie marks a powerhouse collaboration between Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi, and Aamir Khan, marking their first joint effort. As anticipation for the film builds, DH has learnt that the production of the film has been concluded after an intense 70-day shooting schedule with no breaks.

"The shooting for Lahore 1947 has concluded after an intensive 70-days schedule. The schedule has been completed without taking any breaks. It's been a fantastic experience to see stalwart actors bring a magical quality to the film. Once the edit will be locked, there will be a few days of patch work… but largely the film has finished shooting. Raj ji has been very excited with what they have been able to capture. There have been several crowd sequences that have been shot," said a source close to the production.

In a recent announcement, the filmmakers revealed that the film's grand finale features a stunning train sequence — one of the most ambitious and intricate scenes ever created for a Partition-era film. This sequence is anticipated to set new benchmarks for visual storytelling, vividly portraying the chaotic and emotionally intense atmosphere of the period with extraordinary detail and depth.