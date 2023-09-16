Sunny Leone to recreate Madhuri Dixit’s iconic dance number

Bollywood sensation Sunny Leone will recreate Madhuri Dixit's iconic dance number in an upcoming project.

This news has stirred excitement among fans, who eagerly anticipate the actress's delivery of another potential chart-topping dance performance.

Sources close to the production team revealed, "Sunny Leone is set to take center stage in a special song that pays a heartfelt tribute to Madhuri Dixit's iconic dance number. She's been practising the song for a few days, and we can see her putting in a lot of effort to perfect every aspect of it. Although the specifics of the song cannot be disclosed yet, the song is definitely a standout feature of an upcoming project."