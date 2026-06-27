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'Supergirl' movie review: Even Superman can’t save this script

One wishes for a good film hiding beneath the cape, but the cape is barely worn in the movie, and when it is finally worn, it seems worn out.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 22:36 IST
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Supergirl
2/5
Director:Craig Gillespie
Cast:Milly Alcock, Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham
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Published 26 June 2026, 22:36 IST
Entertainment NewsSpecialsMovie Review

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