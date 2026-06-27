'Supergirl' movie review: Even Superman can’t save this script

<p class="bodytext">Superman’s greatest weakness has always been Kryptonite. Supergirl discovers a far more potent one: the script. For a hero capable of surviving exploding planets and impossible odds, it’s ironic that her biggest enemy is a story that drains every ounce of depth, originality and emotion. Superman’s “S” has always stood for hope. Here, it stands for spectacularly forgettable.</p>.<p class="bodytext">One wishes for a good film hiding beneath the cape, but the cape is barely worn in the movie, and when it is finally worn, it seems worn out.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Milly Alcock stars as Kara Zor-El, a realist when compared to her cousin Superman, who is currently bent on drowning herself in intergalactic pub runs in the garb of celebrating her birthday. During one such session, she comes across Ruthye Marye Knoll (Eve Ridley), a young girl out to avenge her murdered family.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Here begins the unlikely sisterhood, which Supergirl is not elated about, until her dog Krypto is shot and poisoned by Krem of the Yellow Hills (Matthias Schoenaerts), the same man who orphaned Ruthye.</p>.<p class="bodytext">With time running out, the duo embarks on a journey to save Krypto and maybe get revenge, all while saving young girls captured as sex slaves and taking on a bunch of bad guys.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The problem lies in the fact that there is no storytelling, no depth to the characters, and things seem borrowed. Even the visuals are run-of-the-mill, something you are accustomed to.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Jason Momoa’s Lobo injects some much-needed energy into the proceedings, but one entertaining character isn’t enough to resuscitate a film that’s running on autopilot.</p>.<p class="bodytext">By the time the credits roll, Supergirl hasn’t crashed and burned. That would’ve at least been memorable. Instead, it commits the greater cinematic crime of simply being spectacularly forgettable.</p>