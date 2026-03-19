<p>Hyderabad: 'Superstar' Chiranjeevi received the NTR National Film Award of the Telangana government from Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy here on Thursday.</p><p>At a glittering ceremony, where the state government's 'Telangana Gaddar Film Awards 2025' (TGFA) were presented, veteran actor Kamal Haasan received the Paidi Jairaj Film Award for Indian film personality.</p><p>The awards to Chiranjeevi and Haasan were part of the special awards announced by the government.</p><p>Veteran actress Jayasuhdha was the recipient of the Akkineni Nageswara Rao Film Award (female).</p><p>The B N Reddy Film Award for a Telugu film director announced for veteran director Singeetham Srinivasa Rao was received by Kamal Haasan as Rao could not attend the event.</p><p>In the category of 'individual awards for artists and technicians', Akkineni Naga Chaitanya (Thandel) and Rashmika Mandanna (The Girl Friend) received the best leading actor and best leading actress awards respectively.</p><p>Speaking on the occasion, Chiranjeevi lauded CM Revanth Reddy for his efforts to promote Hyderabad as a hub of international cinema and urged the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh government to revive the practice of presenting film awards as Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is close to the film industry.</p>