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Superstar Chiranjeevi receives Telangana govt's NTR National Film Award

Veteran actress Jayasuhdha was the recipient of the Akkineni Nageswara Rao Film Award (female).
Last Updated : 19 March 2026, 18:44 IST
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Published 19 March 2026, 18:44 IST

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