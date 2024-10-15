Home
Superstar Rajinikanth’s house flooded due to heavy rains in Chennai

Rajinikanth is not the only as the entire area has witnessed heavy downpour with the city’s rainfall. Several other celebrity homes have been dealing with similar issues.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 14:17 IST

Published 15 October 2024, 14:17 IST
