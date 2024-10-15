Superstar Rajinikanth’s house flooded due to heavy rains in Chennai

<p>Superstar Rajinikanth’s luxurious villa in Poes Garden faced a challenging situation due to heavy downpours that have battered Chennai. The palatial residence, known for being one of the famous landmarks of the city, was inundated as incessant rains led to water entering the premises.</p><p>Visuals on social media show his villa, located in the posh residential locality in Teynampet, inundated in rainwater. However, the intensity of the downpour and the city's overwhelmed drainage system led to water accumulation around the villa. Poes Garden, a high-security zone, is the residence to many celebrities, industrialists, and well-known lawyers.</p><p>Meanwhile, reports suggest that emergency measures were promptly initiated by the civic authorities to pump out the water and Rajini’s staff members are also keeping a strict vigil and taking swift action to ensure that the flooding is managed with minimal damage.</p><p>Rajinikanth, who is known to be vocal on matters concerning the public, has yet to address on this issue. However, reports suggest he is taking all necessary steps for household's safety by taking appropriate precautions.</p><p>Rajinikanth is not the only as the entire area has witnessed heavy downpour with the city’s rainfall. Several other celebrity homes have been dealing with similar issues.</p>.Chennai wakes up to chaos after overnight rainfall.<p>With the onset of the northeast monsoon in Tamil Nadu, the rains are very harsh, with several parts of Chennai continuing to grapple with waterlogging, disrupted transport and massive flooding of low-lying areas.</p><p>Chennai Corporation announced a helpline number 1913. A holiday has been declared for schools and colleges and the government requested people to check the TN Alert App for weather updates.</p>