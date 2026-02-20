Menu
Supreme Court disposes plea as Rahman agrees to credit Junior Dagar Brothers in ‘Veera Raja Veera’

While hearing the matter on February 13, the top court asked Rahman and the makers of the film, "Ponniyin Selvan: II", to have "some acknowledgement" of the Dagarwani tradition's contribution.
Last Updated : 20 February 2026, 13:50 IST
Published 20 February 2026, 13:50 IST
