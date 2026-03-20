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Supreme Court quashes copyright case against filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh over his 'Kahaani 2' film

In July last year, the top court issued notice to the Jharkhand government on Ghosh's plea to quash the case pending before the court of CJM, Hazaribagh.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 06:57 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 06:57 IST
Entertainment NewsSupreme CourtMovieSujoy Ghosh

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