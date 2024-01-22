Surge of South: Films premiere to new audience

Certification, subsidies

Delays in the certification process can also result in late releases. This affects subsidy qualification for low-budget movies. The recent arrest of the CBFC regional officer in Bengaluru has also raised questions about corruption in the film certification process. Industry sources say that many films that were supposed to be censored before the end of 2023 are yet to undergo the certification process.

All Kannada movies with a duration of more than 90 minutes are eligible for a Rs 10 lakh subsidy. There is a special subsidy of Rs 25 lakh provided to children’s films and films promoting state tourism. Films based on literature are eligible for a subsidy of Rs 15 lakh.

However, since 2019, filmmakers have not received these subsidies. Sources say that subsidy applications for 2019, 2020 and 2021 are now open and will be cleared in the next three to four months.

The previous state government increased the number of films eligible for subsidy to 200 from 185. The government now plans to revise guidelines under the cinema policy. Following this, films released in 2022 and 2023 can apply for subsidies.