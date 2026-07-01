'Suriya 48': Hombale Films to produce Suriya’s next with 'Jai Bhim' director TJ Gnanavel

<p>Tamil actor Suriya's next film 'Suriya 48' will be produced by Hombale Films, an Indian film production and film distribution company which has amused audiences with movies like <em>Kantara, KGF universe, Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire,</em> and more.</p><p><strong>Production</strong></p><p>The production house shared photos of a traditional pooja ceremony to mark the start of the collaboration with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/suriya-and-jithu-madhavans-much-anticipated-suriya-47-goes-on-floors-3823646">Suriya</a>. </p>.<p>“He built it. Frame by frame. Film by film. Fight by fight. Roles that bled truth. Characters that carried the weight of real lives... Now, the most fearless actor of his generation steps onto his grandest stage yet. Hombale Films proudly welcomes THE ONE & only, Suriya," the official statement read.</p>.<p><strong>'Jai Bhim' director </strong></p><p>With <em>Jai Bhim</em> director T.J. Gnanavel reuniting with Suriya, the project is set to deliver his signature style of impactful, socially relevant cinema. This project marks the very first time Suriya is teaming up with the Bengaluru-based production powerhouse led by Vijay Kiragandur.</p><p>Anticipation is already sky-high among audiences, who are thrilled to see one of Tamil cinema's biggest icons join forces with a hit-making production banner.</p><p>Along with Suriya, the mahurat pooja was attended by the film's core team, including producer Vijay Kiragandur, director TJ Gnanavel and actress Kayadu Lohar.</p>.<p><strong>More details </strong></p><p>Key technical crew members were also present at the pooja, including cinematographer SR Kathir, editor Philomin Raj, lyricist Muthamil and music composer Sai Abhyankkar, who is set to score Suriya’s film after the outstanding success of <em>Karuppu</em>.</p>.<p>While the makers have kept the storyline completely under wraps, buzz has it that Suriya 48 will be another socio-drama. Speculations are rife that the film could be a biographical drama based on the inspiring life of Dr Thiruvengadam Veeraraghavan, Tamil Nadu's legendary "Rs 5 doctor", who became a folk hero for charging Rs 5 as a consultation fee to make healthcare accessible to the masses. </p><p>Reports suggest that the supporting cast also includes Prakash Raj, Yogi Babu and Elango Kumaravel in crucial roles. Meanwhile, the reunion of Suriya and Gnanavel has elevated expectations from the cinema lovers who've showered immense love for their earlier projects.</p><p>Now audiences are eagerly waiting for further reveals, including the cast announcements, the movie's title and promotional assets. Production for <em>Suriya 48</em> is proceeding in full swing with the makers aiming for a grand pan-Indian theatrical release across multiple languages.</p>