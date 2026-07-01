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'Suriya 48': Hombale Films to produce Suriya’s next with 'Jai Bhim' director TJ Gnanavel

Production for Suriya 48 is proceeding in full swing with the makers aiming for a grand pan-Indian theatrical release across multiple languages.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 06:28 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 06:28 IST
Entertainment NewsKollywood NewsTamil CinemaHombale FilmsTrendingsuriyaTJ GnanavelFilmyzilla

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