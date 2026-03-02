<p>The much-anticipated announcement is here. <em>Singham</em> star <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/suriya">Suriya’s</a> upcoming film with director Venky Atluri has been titled <em>Vishwanath And Sons</em>. Sithara Entertainments unveiled the title with a special poster on Monday morning.</p><p>Suriya’s next project is leaning into emotional territory, as seen in the new poster of him carrying a baby. Billed as a massive family drama, the film aims to revive the actor's 'vintage magic' in what producers describe as a soulful cinematic experience. The film is currently on track for a theatrical release this July.</p><p>Taking to social media, the makers wrote: Power in his presence. 🔥</p><p>Warmth in his embrace. 🤍</p><p>Bringing back the vintage magic of @Suriya_offl in a heart-touching family spectacle. 🤩</p><p>#VishwanathAndSons ~ The biggest family drama of the year arrives this July. (sic)</p>.<p>Fresh off the success of <em>Lucky Bhaskar</em>, filmmaker Venky Atluri, who recently delivered the film, is all set to bring freshness with Suriya in their outing. Apart from Suriya, the movie also stars <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/raveena-tandon">Raveena Tandon</a>, Radhika Sarathkumar and Mamita Baiju in key roles. Announced in May 2025, the movie went on floors on June 9, 2025.</p>.<p>Suriya fans are in for an incredible year with back-to-back releases. While the anticipation for his gritty role in <em>Karuppu</em> (arriving this April) is already sky-high, the news of his upcoming family drama hitting theaters in July has completely doubled the excitement.</p>