<p>After the roaring success of <em>Karuppu</em>, Suriya is treating the crew with a luxurious gift.</p><p>Suriya recently gifted a Mahindra BE6 Batman Edition car to the cinematographer, GK Vishnu, as well as to the editor and music director of the film.</p><p>The luxurious car is reportedly priced at Rs 28.49 lakh in India.</p><p>Taking to X, cinematographer GK Vishnu thanked the superstar for the gift.</p><p>He wrote, "Just God things!! Thank you @Suriya_offl sir. You have a huge heart!!!!"</p>.<p>Editor Kalaivanan R also thanked Suriya for the luxurious gift. </p><p>Taking to X, he shared a picture of himself and family posing next to the car, and wrote, "Just God things Thank you @Suriya_offl anna Got life time settlement from Our #ROLEX."</p><p><em>Karuppu</em> director RJ Balaji also shared Kalaivanan's post and wrote, "First time ever an editor gets a gift from the hero .!!! This man and his heart @Suriya_offl."</p>.<p>Musician and composer Sai Abhyankkar who has composed the music for the film was also among the few chosen ones who got the special gift from Suriya.</p><p>Taking to X, Sai shared a photo of himself posing with the black beauty and wrote, "Love you @Suriya_offl sir @rajsekarpandian @prabhu_sr."</p>.<p>Despite last-minute delay and several cancelled shows, the Suriya-Trisha starrer had a stellar run at the box office. The film which was originally scheduled to release on May 14, ended up releasing a day later, on May 15, due to financial struggles. </p><p>However, the film battled the setbacks and went on a record-breaking spree. The film has now crossed Rs 300 crore mark worldwide.</p><p>The fantasy action drama has also entered the top 10 highest-grossing Tamil films of all time in India.</p><p>The historic blockbuster is also Suriya's highest-grossing film of all time.</p>