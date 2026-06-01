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Suriya gifts 'Karuppu's' crew luxury 'Batman edition' cars after film's stellar success

Suriya recently gifted a Mahindra BE6 Batman Edition car to the cinematographer, GK Vishnu, and also the editor and music director of the film.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 10:30 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 10:30 IST
Entertainment NewsTrendingsuriyaTamil filmFilmyzilla

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