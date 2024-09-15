Suriya to play baddie in YRF's 'Dhoom 4'?

Indian cinema’s most awaited franchise, Dhoom 4, is under progress at Yash Raj Films. Sources close to the project revealed that Aditya Chopra is actively working alongside Ayan Mukerji, Vijay Krishna Acharya and Sridhar Raghavan.
While all the developments regarding the project is being secretly guarded, DH has learnt that Kollywood star Suriya might be seen playing the baddie in YRF’s highly awaited fourth chapter of the Dhoom saga.
According to a source close to the actor, “Makers did approach the star for a role and the negotiations are ongoing but remain in the early stages. It's too soon to confirm anything as Suriya sir is currently tied up with other commitments and fans will hear an official announcement when any progress happens.”
The Dhoom franchise stands out in Bollywood, with stellar villainous roles played by John Abraham, Hrithik Roshan, and Aamir Khan across its instalments. The movie recently completed 20 years and the makers marked the anniversary with a special post.
2004 - The year it all began...Thrilling heists, edge-of-the-seat action, and an unforgettable album. Celebrating 20 years of this iconic blockbuster. #20YearsOfDhoom" they added in the caption. (sic)
Indian cinema has evolved dramatically in recent times, with actors across industries coming forward and agreeing to play key roles or cameos in movies of different languages. In recent times, South cinema's biggest stars have stepped into villainous roles, from Suriya as 'Rolex' in Vikram, Ajith Kumar in Thunivu, to Thalapathy Vijay in the newly released The Greatest of All Time. Top stars are shedding their heroic image to take on antagonist characters, which have been well-received by audiences.
On the professional front, Suriya is preparing for the release of Kanguva, one of the most anticipated films of 2024, with by Siruthai Siva. The period drama is all set to release on October 10.
Published 15 September 2024, 10:38 IST