Suriya to play baddie in YRF's 'Dhoom 4'?

Indian cinema’s most awaited franchise, Dhoom 4, is under progress at Yash Raj Films. Sources close to the project revealed that Aditya Chopra is actively working alongside Ayan Mukerji, Vijay Krishna Acharya and Sridhar Raghavan.

While all the developments regarding the project is being secretly guarded, DH has learnt that Kollywood star Suriya might be seen playing the baddie in YRF’s highly awaited fourth chapter of the Dhoom saga.

According to a source close to the actor, “Makers did approach the star for a role and the negotiations are ongoing but remain in the early stages. It's too soon to confirm anything as Suriya sir is currently tied up with other commitments and fans will hear an official announcement when any progress happens.”

The Dhoom franchise stands out in Bollywood, with stellar villainous roles played by John Abraham, Hrithik Roshan, and Aamir Khan across its instalments. The movie recently completed 20 years and the makers marked the anniversary with a special post.

2004 - The year it all began...Thrilling heists, edge-of-the-seat action, and an unforgettable album. Celebrating 20 years of this iconic blockbuster. #20YearsOfDhoom" they added in the caption. (sic)