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Suriya-Trisha's 'Karuppu' in limbo? Theatres flag delays

Just hours before the May 14 release of the action drama, the special 9 am shows, which were approved by Chief Minister Vijay, were cancelled, with theatre owners flagging financial struggles.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 05:38 IST
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<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Instagram/ Sri Sakhti Cinemas</p></div>

Credit: Instagram/ Sri Sakhti Cinemas

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Published 14 May 2026, 05:38 IST
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