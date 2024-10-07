Suriya wraps shooting of his 44th film

<p>New Delhi: Tamil cinema star Suriya has completed filming on his 44th movie, directed by Karthik Subbaraj of <em>Jigarthanda DoubleX</em> fame.</p>.<p>Also starring Pooja Hegde, the upcoming film is produced by Suriya's banner 2D Entertainment and Subbaraj's Stone Bench Films.</p>.<p>The actor shared the film update on his official X page on Sunday night.</p>.<p>"A wholesome, happy shoot got done across several locations… Lots of memories with the super talented cast & crew… "I made a brother for life @karthiksubbaraj thank you & our team for making #Suriya44 a memorable experience. #ShootWrap," he wrote.</p>.<p>Quoting the National Award winner's post, Subbaraj said it was all possible because of Suriya's dedication, passion, and commitment to cinema.</p>.<p>"The One .... Ever awesome Performer @Suriya_offl sir ... now my Brother for life. Thanks for the sweet words... So Overwhelmed. Much Love from team #Suriya44 #TheOne #LoveLaughterWar," the director wrote.</p>.<p>The makers are yet to announce the title of the film. </p>