Suriya's 'Kanguva' to release in 38 languages worldwide

The makers of Suriya’s next, magnum opus Kanguva, revealed the scintillating first glimpse of the film on the special occasion of the megastar’s birthday.

Following this, an interesting poster has been revealed introducing the raw and rustic world of Kanguva. Now, the makers are gearing up to create history as the film will be released in 38 languages worldwide in 3D and IMAX formats.

Being a one-of-a-kind visual action spectacle, Kanguva is all set to introduce a new benchmark in the Indian entertainment industry with its release in 38 languages worldwide in 3D and IMAX formats. The producer, K E Gnanavelraja, has informed that they are trying to reach out to the regions that Tamil cinema has not yet reached in terms of marketing and releasing for Kanguva. Moreover, with Kanguva, Tamil cinema will open new doors in terms of box office numbers and reach.